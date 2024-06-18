Arsenal makes another Sesko decision after he snubbed them

Arsenal was highly interested in signing Benjamin Sesko and made a significant effort to secure his signature, believing he would be an ideal striker to lead their attack under Mikel Arteta.

Despite their efforts, Sesko ultimately decided to stay at RB Leipzig for another season, opting against the move to Arsenal, which was a disappointment for the Gunners.

However, according to a report from The Athletic, Arsenal has not closed the door on Sesko. Despite his recent decision, they intend to maintain a positive relationship with his camp. This strategy aims to keep them in contention for his signature when he eventually decides to make a move to a new club.

Thus, while Sesko’s rejection was a setback, Arsenal remains interested and is positioning themselves strategically for a potential future transfer opportunity with the Slovenian striker.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sesko is one of the finest strikers around, and maintaining our relationship with his entourage would eventually give us an advantage.

Several clubs want to sign him, so if we are not close enough to him, he might join another suitor.

