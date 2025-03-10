Arsenal makes Barcelona man their main target to strengthen their defence

Arsenal continues to explore ways to strengthen its squad, and one of the positions they are targeting for improvement is their defence. While many Arsenal fans may not immediately agree that the team needs a new defender, with the majority of supporters possibly feeling no change is necessary, the club is still determined to invest in this area.

Mikel Arteta has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to guide the team to greater heights, and when he identifies a player he wants, the club typically listens and acts. Arsenal is a talented team with many reliable players capable of winning trophies, but there remains a sense that they are missing something extra to make them genuine contenders for the very top honours.

As the transfer window approaches, it is expected that Arsenal will look to address this issue. According to a report from Fichajes, one of the players they are keen to sign is Jules Koundé. The French defender currently plays for Barcelona, where he has established himself as one of the club’s most important players. Given his stature, any move for Koundé would likely require a significant financial outlay.

Arsenal has been tracking Koundé for some time, and the report claims that Arteta is now pushing the club to do everything in their power to secure his signature. Koundé is widely regarded as one of the finest defenders in the world in his position, and his addition to the Arsenal squad would significantly strengthen their backline.

If Arsenal manages to sign Koundé, it would be a major boost to their chances of achieving even greater success in the coming seasons. His experience and quality would provide the extra edge the team needs to compete with the very best, and his arrival would be seen as a statement of intent from the club.