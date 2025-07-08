Arsenal makes clear their stand on a potential Nwaneri transfer

Arsenal continues to work behind the scenes to secure a new long-term contract for Ethan Nwaneri, one of the most highly-rated young talents at the club. The attacking midfielder has been in excellent form over the past year, making headlines for his development and potential. Despite the strong interest from the club to extend his stay, Nwaneri has not yet agreed to fresh terms, and his current deal is running down.

Talks have been ongoing for some time, with Arsenal beginning negotiations with Nwaneri at the same time they opened discussions with Myles Lewis-Skelly. However, while Lewis-Skelly has already committed his future to the club by signing a long-term agreement, Nwaneri remains in talks. His decision to delay is believed to be influenced by his current role within the team.

Playing Time a Key Factor in Ongoing Talks

Unlike Lewis-Skelly, who has featured more consistently and appears to have a clearer pathway into the first team, Nwaneri has yet to secure regular senior minutes. This difference in opportunities has reportedly contributed to his hesitation to sign a new contract. Arsenal understands the situation and is working to assure the youngster that he has a future at the Emirates Stadium.

The club views Nwaneri as a key part of their long-term plans and remains confident that he will continue his development within their setup. Arsenal values his creativity and potential and sees him as a player who could eventually become a regular starter in midfield. The coaches and management are hopeful that with patience and further integration into the first-team environment, Nwaneri will be more inclined to remain with the club for the foreseeable future.

Other Clubs Circle as Arsenal Stand Firm

As Nwaneri’s future remains uncertain, several clubs across Europe are monitoring the situation closely. These clubs are aware of his talent and may consider a move if they sense that he could become available. However, Arsenal is not open to any approach for the player and has made that position clear.

According to Football Insider, the Gunners have already rejected interest and intend to continue doing so. The club is focused on keeping their most promising young players and does not believe that selling Nwaneri at this stage would be in their best interest. Letting him leave would send the wrong message regarding the club’s trust in their academy and development system.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…