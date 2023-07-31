Arsenal makes contact to beat Liverpool to sign Bundesliga star

Arsenal is currently in competition with Liverpool and other clubs to secure the signing of Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Jesper Lindstrom. The Gunners have been active in the summer transfer window, aiming to strengthen their team for the upcoming Premier League season in their quest for success.

While some players are expected to depart from the Emirates during this transfer window, Arsenal is still actively pursuing new additions to bolster their squad. The club has set its sights on some of the finest players in Europe and is determined to make significant moves in the transfer market.

Jesper Lindstrom is one player who remains on their radar, and according to a report from Sport Witness, Arsenal has already reached out to his current club to discuss the possibility of adding him to their squad. Both Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly the most serious contenders for his signature, and they are prepared to engage in a head-to-head battle to secure his services for the upcoming season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lindstrom is an interesting player who has done well on the books of Frankfurt. For the sake of squad depth, he would be a good signing.

However, it would be hard for him to break into our current first team, which has several top players from all over the continent.