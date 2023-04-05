Arsenal makes contact to sign 23-year-old Bundesliga star

Arsenal has been linked with a summer transfer for Eintracht Frankfurt star Jasper Lindstrom and they seem to be intensifying their efforts to sign him.

The Dane has been one of the finest talents in Germany in the last two seasons and continues to improve, which could help him land a move to a top club when this season finishes.

While discussing the incomings and outgoings from the German top flight at the end of this season, Sky Sports name him as one player likely to leave.

Several clubs want to sign the Dane and the report reveals Arsenal is one of the leading chasers.

It claims the Gunners have even made contact over the transfer already as they seek to bring him to England.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Lindstrom remains one of the finest players in Germany and he will give us squad depth if we pull off the transfer.

However, we have several midfield talents in our group now and he might struggle to break into the team.

Playing regularly is one thing most players value and if we fail to guarantee that, Lindstrom could move to another suitor at the end of the season.

