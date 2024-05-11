Arsenal makes contact to sign exciting La Liga winger

Arsenal is stepping up its efforts to improve its squad at the end of this season with newer and better players.

The Gunners deserve a lot of credit for how they have been spending money on good signings over the last few seasons.

This strategy has been a key factor in their recent success, and Mikel Arteta’s side is keen to continue improving its options.

At the end of this season, they are looking to add several fresh recruits to their squad to make it even better, and one of their potential targets is Nico Williams.

The Spaniard has been one of the most exciting wingers in Europe over the last few seasons, and he could add significant value to the Arsenal team.

According to a report on Give Me Sport, the Gunners have stepped up their interest in his signature by contacting his representatives to discuss the possibility of a move.

Williams has been a superb player for Athletic Bilbao, and it may not be easy for him to leave, especially considering that his brother is set to spend his entire career with the same team.

However, Arsenal is confident that they could convince him to consider a new adventure outside La Liga.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Williams is an exciting player to watch, and having him in our squad could be a great thing. He might outperform some of our current wingers.

