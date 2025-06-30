Arsenal makes contact to snap up coveted London star

Arsenal is stepping up its interest in signing Eberechi Eze and has now made contact to understand what would be required to complete a transfer from Crystal Palace.

The attacker has been one of the most consistent performers in the Premier League and continues to develop impressively at Selhurst Park. Despite Crystal Palace qualifying for European competition next season, Eze is expected to be on the move, with top clubs across the division watching him closely.

Arsenal make contact over Eze move

Arsenal, who previously released Eze during his teenage years, have maintained a long-standing interest in the forward. He has been linked with a return to the Emirates in several recent transfer windows, but a move has never materialised. That may now change, as the Gunners look to inject more attacking creativity into their squad.

Fabrizio Romano reports on X that Arsenal have now initiated contact to learn the terms of a possible transfer. Crystal Palace are expected to demand the full value of his release clause, especially as other Premier League clubs circle. Tottenham Hotspur are also said to be very keen, with Thomas Frank viewing him as an important target for his first window in charge.

Competition for signature heats up

With more than one top-six side showing concrete interest, the battle for Eze’s signature is intensifying. Arsenal’s willingness to make an early approach suggests they are prioritising this deal and are prepared to go toe-to-toe with Spurs and others. The Gunners are actively reshaping their squad for the upcoming campaign, and Mikel Arteta has made it clear that attacking reinforcements are needed.

Eze would bring versatility, ball-carrying ability, and an eye for goal to the side, qualities Arsenal lacked at times during their last title challenge. With contact now made and interest accelerating, it remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace are willing to negotiate or will insist on full payment of the clause before allowing their player to leave.

