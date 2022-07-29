Arsenal makes enquiry about signing Premier League hotshot

Arsenal has reportedly enquired about adding Jarrod Bowen to their squad in this transfer window.

The England international has become one of the Premier League’s best players in recent seasons.

He scored some key goals for West Ham last season domestically and in Europe, which made them an impressive outfit.

The Irons want to keep him, but Arsenal and other clubs have made him a key transfer target.

CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs has now revealed that Mikel Arteta’s side has enquired about adding him to their squad.

He tells Give Me Sport: “With Bowen, West Ham’s stance remains that they really don’t want to sell, so there’s a lot of clubs circling over Bowen, but the challenge, much like Declan Rice, is persuading West Ham to sell during this window and West Ham remain pretty intent not to let him go.

“So, there’s lots of excitement about Bowen moving potentially to a club like Arsenal, but it’s all hypothetical at the moment because West Ham don’t want to sell. But Arsenal have definitely made an enquiry around Bowen to see what the situation is, but that’s what they’ve been told.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Bowen has had a brilliant Premier League career even though he joined West Ham from a lower division.

He will probably keep getting better and he is the type of attacking threat that we need as a club.

But we cannot force West Ham to sell him, and we might need to pay over the odds to get them to do business over his signature.