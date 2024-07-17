Arsenal makes Euro 2024 star their priority target for the new season

Arsenal is set to make their move for Nico Williams after naming the Spaniard their top target for this summer.

The attacker has been on their radar since last season and impressed with his performances for Spain at Euro 2024, where they emerged victorious.

With multiple clubs vying for his signature, Williams now faces a decision about his future.

Arsenal is keen to secure his services in London, marking a proactive step in a relatively quiet transfer window compared to their recent activity.

Mikel Arteta’s side remains determined to compete for top talent in Europe, with Williams identified as their primary target, as reported by Sports Witness.

The Gunners believe he can make a significant impact and are prepared to activate his release clause to secure his transfer.

Williams has been one of the finest attackers in Europe over the last few seasons, and it would be great if we added him to our squad.

