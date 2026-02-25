Arsenal makes financial improvements as the club releases its accounts

Arsenal have reported a loss of just £1.4 million for the 2024 2025 season following the release of their latest financial figures. The numbers represent a significant improvement over the previous year.

Twelve months earlier, the club recorded a loss of £17.7 million. Even that figure compared favourably with some of their domestic rivals. The latest results, therefore, indicate encouraging financial progress.

In the summer of 2024, Arsenal invested heavily in strengthening their squad. That outlay was substantial, yet the club reaped the benefits on the pitch. They advanced to the semi-final of the Champions League, marking another deep run in European competition.

Revenue Reaches New High

Arsenal also finished second in the Premier League for the third consecutive season. That consistency ensured high merit-based income, as higher league positions generate greater financial rewards. While supporters prioritise silverware, sustained league performance remains crucial from a commercial perspective.

As reported by Arsenal Media, the club generated record revenue of £691.0 million. That figure represents a clear increase from the £616.6 million recorded in 2024. The growth reflects improved performance-related income and continued commercial strength.

The financial results suggest Arsenal are managing to balance ambition with sustainability. Competing at the latter stages of major competitions has enhanced their revenue streams and strengthened their global profile.

Commercial Outlook Remains Positive

The Gunners continue to demonstrate that they can compete across multiple competitions while maintaining financial stability. Their strategic planning appears to be delivering both sporting and economic benefits.

At the end of this season, their sleeve sponsorship agreement with Visit Rwanda will expire. However, the club are likely to secure a more lucrative replacement deal. Given their upward trajectory on and off the pitch, Arsenal appear well-positioned to maintain strong financial health in the seasons ahead.