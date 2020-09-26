Arsenal makes first move in quest to land top transfer priority

Telefoot Chaine is reporting that Arsenal has made the first bid for Lyon midfielder, Houssem Aouar.

The 22-year-old has been Arsenal’s top transfer target in this transfer window and they look set to land their man.

They have tried to sign him by using Matteo Guendouzi as a sweetener in the deal before now, but that was rejected by the French side who don’t like the former PSG trainee.

Arsenal has had to look for the money, and they have been looking to sell some members of their current team.

The report claims that the Gunners have drawn first blood and they have made an offer for the midfielder.

Lyon’s president, Jean-Michel Aulas has been insinuating publicly that the Gunners might not have the funds to make the move for the young midfielder due to covid19, but it seems that Arsenal are out to prove him wrong.

The exact fee that Arsenal offered hasn’t been revealed at the moment, but Lyon had valued him at £54m all summer.

He might be the last player that Arsenal brings in this summer, however, his arrival will mean that the likes of Lucas Torreira and Mohamed Elneny will likely have to leave the Emirates before the transfer window closes.