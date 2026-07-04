Arsenal makes formal enquiry for Serie A star

Although Juventus have repeatedly insisted that Kenan Yildiz is not for sale, Arsenal continue to pursue the forward and have now reportedly stepped up their interest in the Turkish international ahead of the summer transfer window.

Arsenal are believed to be targeting a new left-sided attacker as part of their squad planning for next season, with preparations underway to potentially phase out Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard. Yildiz has emerged as one of the standout options under consideration due to his consistent performances and rapid development in recent seasons.

The Turkish international has established himself as a key figure at Juventus and wears a highly symbolic shirt number at the club (number 10), underlining his growing importance within the squad and his status as one of their most valuable young players.

Arsenal Steps Up Pursuit

Despite Juventus’ public stance that the player is not available, Arsenal are continuing to explore the possibility of a move and are reported to have intensified their efforts to test the Italian club’s resolve.

According to Turkish Football, the Gunners have now made a formal approach for Yildiz as they look to secure a high-profile attacking signing this summer. The report suggests Arsenal view him as a priority target as they aim to strengthen their forward line with a versatile and technically gifted option.

Arsenal are also understood to have other attacking options under consideration, but Yildiz remains one of the most prominent names on their shortlist as they assess potential additions for the left wing role.

Juventus Determined To Resist Offers

Juventus continue to regard Yildiz as a long-term cornerstone of their project and is determined to retain his services despite growing external interest. The club believe he can play a central role in their ambitions to return to the top of Italian and European football.

While the player is reportedly open to the idea of a move under the right circumstances, he is also committed to Juventus and is not expected to request a transfer. Any departure would therefore depend entirely on whether the club decide to accept a significant offer.

For now, Juventus remain firm in their stance, but Arsenal’s continued interest ensures that speculation around Yildiz’s future is unlikely to disappear during the current transfer window.