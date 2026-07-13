Arsenal makes fresh push to sign their main summer target

Arsenal have not abandoned their interest in Julian Alvarez and are reportedly preparing to revive their efforts to sign the Argentina international during the current transfer window.

Alvarez helped Argentina defeat Switzerland to reach the World Cup semi-final, but despite continued speculation surrounding his future, Atletico Madrid remain firm in their stance that the forward is not available for transfer. His performances have continued to attract attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Arsenal revive transfer pursuit

Barcelona and Real Madrid have both attempted to sign Alvarez during this transfer window, but Atletico Madrid have maintained that the attacker is not for sale. The Spanish club have remained consistent in their position despite interest from several leading sides.

Alvarez is believed to feel that the time has come to move to a new club, with Barcelona reportedly his preferred destination this summer. However, Atletico Madrid have made it clear they will not sanction a transfer unless the player’s release clause is met, making any potential deal difficult to complete.

Gunners seek attacking reinforcements

Following the conclusion of the World Cup, Alvarez is expected to push for a move, while Arsenal are hoping to persuade him to choose the Emirates Stadium instead. The club are continuing to monitor the situation closely as they assess their attacking options for the remainder of the transfer window.

According to Metro Sport, Arsenal are set to resume their pursuit after interest appeared to cool over the past few weeks. The report suggests the club are once again prepared to explore the possibility of bringing the Argentina international to north London.

With Leandro Trossard expected to leave the club, Arsenal are looking to strengthen their attacking options before the transfer window closes. Alvarez has emerged as one of the players they are prepared to pursue if the opportunity becomes available and the forward signals a willingness to consider a move away from Atletico Madrid.

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