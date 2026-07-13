Arsenal makes fresh push to sign their main summer target

Arsenal have not abandoned their interest in Julian Alvarez and are reportedly preparing to revive their efforts to sign the Argentina international during the current transfer window.
Alvarez helped Argentina defeat Switzerland to reach the World Cup semi-final, but despite continued speculation surrounding his future, Atletico Madrid remain firm in their stance that the forward is not available for transfer. His performances have continued to attract attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.
Arsenal revive transfer pursuit
Barcelona and Real Madrid have both attempted to sign Alvarez during this transfer window, but Atletico Madrid have maintained that the attacker is not for sale. The Spanish club have remained consistent in their position despite interest from several leading sides.
Alvarez is believed to feel that the time has come to move to a new club, with Barcelona reportedly his preferred destination this summer. However, Atletico Madrid have made it clear they will not sanction a transfer unless the player’s release clause is met, making any potential deal difficult to complete.
Gunners seek attacking reinforcements
Following the conclusion of the World Cup, Alvarez is expected to push for a move, while Arsenal are hoping to persuade him to choose the Emirates Stadium instead. The club are continuing to monitor the situation closely as they assess their attacking options for the remainder of the transfer window.
According to Metro Sport, Arsenal are set to resume their pursuit after interest appeared to cool over the past few weeks. The report suggests the club are once again prepared to explore the possibility of bringing the Argentina international to north London.
With Leandro Trossard expected to leave the club, Arsenal are looking to strengthen their attacking options before the transfer window closes. Alvarez has emerged as one of the players they are prepared to pursue if the opportunity becomes available and the forward signals a willingness to consider a move away from Atletico Madrid.
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Would be nice but I’d always have the feeling that he will be off to Barca in the next transfer window and that he wouldn’t be 100% committed.
Why waste time on a player that doesn’t want to be with you? Watching the player last season, you could see he’s a complete forward, more complete than what we have, but the fact that his heart is set on Baca is a problem. It’s the same reservation I have for the signing of Bruno, he’s a complete midfielder, dynamic and different from what we have, but the problem is the fact that he once rejected us when he was still younger and now, he’s looking at 29 in a couple of months, so getting him for quoted price is crazy, unforgettable and senseless from the business point of view.🤞