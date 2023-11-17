Arsenal makes it a must to sign Aston Villa star in January

Arsenal has identified Douglas Luiz as their top priority signing for the upcoming January transfer window. The Brazilian midfielder has been on Arsenal’s radar for several months, with manager Mikel Arteta expressing a strong interest in acquiring his services.

Arsenal came close to securing the signing of Luiz in the previous season, but Aston Villa rejected multiple bids for the player’s signature. Despite the Brazilian extending his contract until 2026 with Villa, Arsenal remains determined to bring him to North London.

According to a report from Football Insider, Arsenal is eager to sign the former Manchester City player, and they are prepared to make a concerted effort to secure his transfer in the January window. While Villa, under the management of Unai Emery, is performing well and is an ambitious club, Arsenal is resolute in its pursuit of Luiz and will make every effort to finalise the deal by the end of the year.

Just Arsenal Opinion

With Thomas Partey continuing to suffer, we need to add a new man to our group as soon as possible to improve our options.

Luiz is a top midfielder and will fit into our style of play almost seamlessly.

But he will not come cheap if we force Aston Villa to cash in on him.

