Arsenal makes it clear that defender is now in their plans and not for sale

Arsenal has been turning down enquiries about Jakub Kiwior as several Serie A clubs, including Juventus, AC Milan, and Napoli, want to sign him.

The defender has recently become an important player for the Gunners after struggling at the start of his career.

Arsenal has several good defenders, and Kiwior had to work hard to gain favour in Mikel Arteta’s eyes.

He is now one of the starters, having moved above Oleksandr Zinchenko in the left-back role.

The Poland international moved to Arsenal from Serie A side Spezia, and Juventus now wants to bring him back to Italy.

However, Calciomercato reveals that Arsenal has no intention of selling him. The Gunners believe he is now a key player for them and have told his suitors that he is not on the market.

It remains to be seen if the interested clubs will keep pushing, but Arsenal would need a very good offer before they consider letting him leave.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior played a key role in our success last term as he was one of the best defenders on our team.

He has demonstrated that he can compete at this level and we need to keep him.

