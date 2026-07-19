Arsenal makes it hard for Liverpool to compete for La Liga star

Arsenal remains firmly in the race for Julian Alvarez, and Liverpool would also be interested in signing the Argentine star this summer. However, according to Football Insider, the Gunners have made it difficult for the Reds to compete for his signature.

Liverpool are searching for a new superstar after allowing Mohamed Salah to leave this summer, and they view Alvarez as a player who could improve their squad while bringing a new level of quality and profile to the team.

Arsenal lead Liverpool in Alvarez pursuit

Most clubs around the world would welcome the opportunity to sign a player of Alvarez’s ability, but Atletico Madrid insist that the forward will not be sold this summer. The Spanish club believe he remains an important part of their plans and that he must accept the current situation.

Liverpool has shown interest in adding Alvarez to their squad, but the report claims the Reds currently have little chance of completing the transfer. Arsenal are leading the race among English clubs, putting them in a stronger position if Atletico decide to consider offers.

The Gunners have maintained a long-standing interest in Alvarez, and if Atletico agree to sell him to a club outside Spain this summer, Arsenal would be in a strong position to secure his signature.

Alvarez future remains uncertain

Alvarez is currently with Argentina at the World Cup, and there remains speculation about his next move when he returns. Reports have suggested that he could push for a transfer to Barcelona, but his future is still unclear.

At this stage, no final decision has been made regarding where Alvarez will continue his career. Arsenal and Liverpool remain interested, but Atletico’s stance could prove decisive in determining whether the forward leaves the club this summer.

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