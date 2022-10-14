Arsenal makes keeping in-form player a primary goal

Arsenal knows Gabriel Martinelli’s form this season will see clubs become interested in the 21-year-old

The striker has become one of the key men at the Emirates in this campaign as Arsenal look to break back inside the top four.

Mikel Arteta’s men flying right now as they sit atop the league table and they must keep their top players happy.

They are in talks with Martinelli over a contract extension, but that doesn’t mean the Brazilian will not attract other suitors.

A report on AS maintains he has many of them at the moment, but Arsenal will not allow him to leave.

It reveals the Gunners have made getting him on a new long-term contract a matter of necessity.

They believe he is also enjoying his time in London and will agree to a contract extension with them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli is so crucial for us this season that losing him to injury could derail our season.

He has patiently worked his way into the team, and he is now one of the players we must keep to maintain our push for a top-four finish.

It is natural that clubs are circling, but that gives us an opportunity to show we mean business as well.

Arteta after tough win at Bodo/Glimt in Norway

“We found a way to win!”

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids