Arsenal makes key experienced player unavailable for transfer

Arsenal has been impressed by the form of Granit Xhaka and the midfielder is now considered non-transferable, according to a report.

The Swiss star has turned around his Arsenal career from nearly leaving the club in 2020 to becoming one of its most reliable men.

Mikel Arteta trusts him and cannot lose the influence of the former captain in the group.

He was the subject of interest from AS Roma in the summer and the Italians could return with a new offer to sign him.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Arsenal will not entertain offers for Xhaka.

The Gunners consider him a player that must remain with them because he is too valuable to lose.

Instead of losing him, they could offer him a new deal as he continues to show top form despite being one of the oldest players at the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Xhaka deserves the recognition he is getting from the club now because he is one of our best performers.

The midfielder has been in fine form for much of this term and he could lead this group to win a trophy by next summer.

Assuring him that he is important to us will make him even better and he could deliver much more valuable performances for us.

