Arsenal makes Newcastle United star an important summer target

Arsenal are in the market for reinforcements and appear ready to make bold moves during the upcoming transfer window. The club has been linked with several potential signings and has closely monitored a number of Newcastle United players over recent months.

Among the names frequently mentioned by supporters is Alexander Isak. Many fans would welcome his arrival at the Emirates, and Arsenal are reportedly open to a move for the Swedish forward should the opportunity arise. However, Isak is not currently viewed as the most probable Newcastle United player to make the switch to north London.

Interest in Newcastle United Stars Continues

While no departure from Newcastle is expected to come easily, Arsenal remain undeterred in their interest. The club has previously expressed admiration for Bruno Guimarães, who continues to impress with his performances. However, attention has now shifted to Anthony Gordon, who is emerging as a priority target.

Gordon has been one of Newcastle’s standout performers since joining from Everton. As reported by Football Insider, Arsenal are “in love with him” and are strongly considering him as a key reinforcement. The Gunners are currently seeking to strengthen their options on the wing, and their efforts to secure a deal for Nico Williams have yet to make significant progress. This has opened the door for Gordon to become a more realistic option.

Anthony Gordon Emerges as a Target

Gordon’s form has been exceptional, and he is now regarded as one of the most effective wingers in English football. His dynamic playing style and consistent performances make him a potentially ideal addition to the Arsenal squad as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new season.

However, securing his signature is expected to come at a substantial cost. Newcastle are under no obligation to sell and are likely to demand a significant fee. If Arsenal are serious about adding Gordon to their ranks, they must be prepared to meet Newcastle’s valuation to make the transfer a reality.

