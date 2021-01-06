Arsenal makes plans for Brighton star after Norwich stance on Buendia

Arsenal has turned their attention towards signing Brighton midfielder, Yves Bissouma after learning that Norwich City will not allow the Emi Buendia to leave them this month.

The Gunners want to add a midfielder to their team before this transfer window closes and they have targeted both players.

Football London claims that while Buendia will be tough for Arsenal to sign, a move for Bissouma is very possible.

The Malian left Lille for Brighton in 2018 and he has a good relationship with Gabriel Magalhaes, whom the Gunners just signed.

The report even claims that he is an Arsenal fan and would be happy to play for the north London side.

The Gunners have been tracking him for some time now, and they could lure him with the promise of handing him his favourite shirt number.

He wears the number 8 jersey at Brighton and he would love to get the same number at the Emirates.

That might not be possible because Dani Ceballos wears that number at the Emirates right now.

However, the Spaniard is only at Arsenal on loan, and he could return to Real Madrid at the end of this season and free the number.