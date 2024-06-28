Arsenal makes plans to snap up a Barcelona defender

Arsenal is closely monitoring Barcelona as the Spanish club tries to resolve its financial issues.

The Catalans have a new manager, but Xavi Hernandez has consistently complained about their lack of financial resources.

This limitation has affected their spending in the transfer market, often forcing them to rely on free transfers to acquire new players.

Despite these measures, the problem remains unsolved, and Barcelona might be forced to sell some of their stars.

According to Goal.com, Arsenal has identified a player they believe will be valuable to their squad and plan to step up their interest in signing him.

The report claims the Gunners want to take advantage of Barca’s financial woes to lure Jules Kounde to the Emirates.

The Frenchman is one of the finest defenders, and his ability to play as both a full-back and centre-back makes him a highly desirable acquisition for any team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Jules Kounde has been one of the most reliable players for Barca and the French national team, but he plays in the same position as Ben White, and the Englishman is far too reliable to need competition.

Kounde must be a starter if he leaves Barcelona, so adding him to our squad might not be the best use of money.

