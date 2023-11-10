Arsenal makes Premier League midfielder their top target for January

Arsenal has made Douglas Luiz a January transfer priority as they aim to strengthen their squad for the second half of the season.

The Brazilian has been on their radar for a while and came close to a move to the Emirates in the summer of 2022.

However, the Gunners couldn’t reach an agreement with Aston Villa to secure his addition to their squad, leading him to sign an extension with Unai Emery’s side.

Although Villa has been one of the most ambitious teams in the league, Arsenal has not lost sight of Luiz.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners are planning to sign a new midfielder in January, with the Brazilian being their primary target.

Arsenal is considering phasing out Thomas Partey, who has struggled with injuries during his time at the Emirates, and they believe Luiz would be a suitable option.

The Brazilian has proven to be one of the finest midfielders in the Premier League since joining Villa and is expected to serve Arsenal as a reliable player.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Luiz has been one of the finest midfielders in England for several months and will do a clean job for us.

However, adding him to our squad will be expensive because Villa is an ambitious club that will only sell on their terms.

