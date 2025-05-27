Arsenal makes Premier League winger an alternative to Rodrygo

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Rodrygo over the last few weeks as they look to strengthen their squad further ahead of the new season. The Gunners are expected to add a world-class attacker to their group and have been working behind the scenes to secure the right target.

The club is competing for the signatures of some of the best players in world football and hopes to bring in at least one or two big names this summer.

Rodrygo would be a huge addition

If Arsenal manages to sign Rodrygo from Real Madrid, it would be a clear statement of intent. The Brazilian has enjoyed a successful spell in Spain and has proven himself at the highest level. With a new manager set to take over at Madrid, several changes could be made to the squad.

Rodrygo has been mentioned as one of the players who might leave the Bernabeu to make space for new arrivals. If that scenario plays out, Arsenal wants to be in a position to bring him to the Emirates.

Mitoma is on the list as an alternative

However, the Gunners are also realistic and understand that signing Rodrygo may not be straightforward. With that in mind, they have identified Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma as a potential alternative.

A report on Metro Sport claims Arsenal have tracked Mitoma for some time and added him to their list of targets for this window. The Japanese international has Premier League experience and would offer quality on the wing.

Mitoma may not come cheap, but he would be a smart signing who could slot into the team quickly. Arsenal wants to be ready for all outcomes and ensure they do not miss out on adding a top attacker this summer.

