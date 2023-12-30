Arsenal makes Serie A clubs dream as they transfer-list wanted player

Arsenal might fulfil the aspirations of at least one Serie A club in the upcoming January transfer window, as they signal their willingness to part ways with Jakub Kiwior.

The defender made the move to the Emirates Stadium in the last January transfer window and has spent just a year in London. Despite his relatively short stint, Kiwior has encountered difficulties in securing regular playing time, prompting him to contemplate a departure from Arsenal.

Several Serie A clubs, including Napoli and AC Milan, have expressed interest in acquiring the defender’s signature in recent weeks. These clubs believe Kiwior merits more consistent playing opportunities, which they are prepared to offer him more generously than Arsenal.

While the Gunners initially showed reluctance to let Kiwior depart, a report from Football Insider indicates that Arsenal is now open to facilitating his exit starting next month, contingent on their stipulated conditions being met. This development suggests that Kiwior may soon find himself with the opportunity to enhance his playing prospects and contribute to a Serie A club eager to secure his services.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kiwior came to England as one of the finest defenders in the Italian top flight, but he does not seem good enough to start for us.

This is mostly because the other defenders at the club are better than he is at the moment.

If he stays and keeps fighting, his chances will come, but if he leaves, he may get a better chance to play often immediately.

