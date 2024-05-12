Arsenal makes seven players available for transfer in the summer

Arsenal are preparing to rebuild their squad in the summer, and Mikel Arteta’s side will offload several players in order to sign new ones.

The Gunners have steadily signed better players over the last few transfer windows and have also let go of others they feel are not good enough.

This trend will continue as they can clearly see that it is bringing results, with the team challenging for the league title in back-to-back seasons now.

Arsenal have been in fantastic form over the last few seasons and have seen success with most of their recent signings.

However, there are also some players who have struggled to perform, and the club will look to part ways with them in the summer.

According to the Daily Mail, Mikel Arteta’s side has shortlisted around seven players who could leave in the next transfer window.

The report claims that Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe, Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Reiss Nelson are all on the list, and Arsenal will entertain offers for their signatures this summer.

Every good team evolves and that involves selling players who are no longer good enough and signing others who are in much better shape.

