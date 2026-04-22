Arsenal makes shock entrance into the race for Man City man

Arsenal have regularly signed players from Manchester City since Mikel Arteta became their manager, bringing Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko into the squad in recent seasons. The strategy has reflected the club’s desire to add players with proven Premier League experience and a winning pedigree.

Neither player made as much of an impact as they would have liked, yet the Gunners do not appear ready to stop recruiting from their rivals whenever suitable opportunities arise. Arsenal continue to assess the market as they look to strengthen the group ahead of the next campaign.

Silva Emerges As Target

They are now set to pursue another player from Manchester City, with the Gunners joining the race to sign Bernardo Silva, as reported by Metro Sports. The midfielder has attracted attention from several clubs, with growing interest in his future.

He is leaving them as a free agent at the end of this term after announcing his departure a few weeks ago, and several sides are already pushing to secure his signature. His availability without a transfer fee is expected to make him one of the most sought-after options on the market.

Arsenal did not initially seem concerned by the situation, but the report states they have now entered the race for his signature and view him as a valuable player to add to their squad. His versatility and experience are seen as major assets.

The same report adds that the Gunners have made contact with his entourage regarding a possible move and want to understand what would be required to persuade the Portuguese star to remain in the Premier League. Arsenal appear keen to move quickly if a deal becomes realistic.

Potential Move To Emirates

Any transfer would be complicated because Manchester City consider Arsenal rivals, particularly after recent title battles between the two clubs. A move directly to the Emirates would inevitably draw attention across the league.

Silva could also disappoint City supporters if he joins Arsenal after rejecting the chance to sign a new contract. For Arsenal, however, securing a player of his quality on a free transfer would be regarded as a significant statement of intent.

If the Gunners can complete the move, it would underline their willingness to strengthen by taking proven talent from direct competitors. Much may now depend on whether Silva wishes to continue his career in England.