Arsenal makes the first move to block Real Madrid from poaching Saliba

Arsenal’s priority to retain William Saliba is intensifying as Real Madrid’s interest in the French centre-back grows. Madrid is in search of defensive reinforcements following a season plagued by injuries, and Saliba tops their list of potential signings. His impressive performances have made him an indispensable part of Arsenal’s backline, and his departure would deal a major blow to the team’s defensive stability. With his contract running until 2027, Arsenal appears determined to safeguard their investment, but the prospect of a move to a club of Madrid’s stature could pose a challenging temptation for Saliba.

According to Le10 Sport, Arsenal is not waiting for the situation to escalate. They have contacted Saliba’s representatives to explore an early contract extension, showing their commitment to keeping him at the club long-term. Arsenal remains optimistic about his willingness to stay, especially given his key role under Mikel Arteta. However, the report notes that there is some concern that, should Arsenal struggle to secure trophies, Saliba might consider his options.

Saliba has been a standout performer, and Arsenal recognises that replacing him would be financially and tactically challenging. Securing his future is not only about defensive stability but also about sustaining the team’s broader ambitions. He has become an essential element in Arteta’s system, combining solid defensive skills with an ability to contribute to Arsenal’s build-up play, which would be difficult to replicate in another signing.

As Arsenal continues negotiations, the club will need to offer not just a competitive financial package but also a clear vision for success. For Saliba, a long-term commitment to Arsenal could hinge on the club’s trajectory in domestic and European competitions. Arsenal’s efforts to extend Saliba’s contract reflect their awareness of his value and their belief in his role in their long-term goals. Retaining him is critical, and Arsenal fans will be eager to see the club take the necessary steps to ensure he remains at the heart of their defence for years to come.

