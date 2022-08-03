Arsenal makes the top four of the Premier League’s all-time top 20

Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in England and they have been one of the success stories since the Premier League replaced the old First Division in 1992.

The 2022/2023 campaign would be the competition’s 31st edition and the Gunners are still one of its biggest clubs.

Mikel Arteta’s side has not finished inside the top four since 2017 and they came very close to achieving that feat in the last campaign but fell short by one place.

This means they are now going to work harder to achieve it in this campaign.

Because of their recent absence from the UCL, it is easy to think they have been terrible in the Premier League era.

However, a cumulative table published by the Sun of the best 20 clubs to have competed in the competition shows Arsenal is second, only behind Manchester United.

The Gunners have played 1,152 matches in the competition and collected 2,141 points.

That is more than Chelsea and Liverpool have amassed from the same number of games in the same period.

We remain one of the biggest clubs in England, and this confirms it. Under Mikel Arteta, we will get more wins and continue to stay ahead of the other clubs behind us on this table.

