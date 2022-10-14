Arsenal makes the top ten in the global power rankings

Arsenal has started this season very well, and it is earning them recognition around the world.

Mikel Arteta’s side has not won the league in almost two decades, and they have not played Champions League football since 2017.

This has made them one of the softest top-six teams in the Premier League in the last few seasons.

The Gunners have been rejuvenated this season, and they are at the top of the Premier League table now.

They have 8 wins from 9 league games so far, and it puts them in a position to challenge for the top four successfully.

Observers from outside have seen them make progress in this campaign, and that has reflected in their standing in the world of football.

FiveThirtyEight via The Sun has ranked them 8th in the global power rankings, and their current form plays a big role in that.

Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and PSG make the top four in the ranking which is based on stats from Opta.

However, the Gunners are above the likes of Inter Milan and Manchester United.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have become a tough club this season, and the whole of Europe certainly knows about it.

In the Europa League, we have won all our matches, so that certainly makes us a team to fear.

Hopefully, the boys will stay focused and keep winning until the end of the season.

