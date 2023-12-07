Arsenal makes their stance on Emile Smith Rowe’s future clear

Emile Smith Rowe’s future at Arsenal appears uncertain as the club reportedly grows weary of his injury-prone spell at the Emirates, potentially paving the way for a departure in January.

Despite being recognised as one of Arsenal’s standout academy graduates, Smith Rowe’s persistent fitness issues have become a concern for the club. Arsenal opted not to sell him during the summer transfer window, reflecting their commitment to his success.

However, the midfielder’s ongoing struggles with injuries have led to a reassessment of his future at the club. With Smith Rowe finding it challenging to maintain consistent playing time without succumbing to injuries in recent seasons, Arsenal has reportedly decided to entertain offers for his signature.

According to a report from Football Transfers, Arsenal is now open to selling Smith Rowe in January. The club will reportedly listen to offers, and if a suitable bid materialises, they are willing to part ways with the English midfielder.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Smith Rowe was supposed to be the heir to Mesut Ozil and still has the potential to be one, but his injury problems are too much and we have to get rid of him as soon as possible.

We have tried our best and given him more chances than we may have handed another player so he will understand why we are selling him.

