Arsenal makes this social media gesture to celebrate the invincibles

As a way of commemorating the Gunners winning the Premier League title by going unbeaten the entire 2003/2004 season, Arsenal has removed all the Ls from their Twitter username and bio.

The Gunners won the Premier League in the 2003/2004 season by playing their entire 38 league games and encountering no defeats.

Their last game that season was against Leicester City and although the Foxes took the lead, Arsenal came from behind to beat them 2-1 and brought an end to a memorable season.

The Gunners were one of the most competitive teams in England at the time, and they made sure Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United never dominated the competition.

The Gunners decided to remember the glorious day that they went the season unbeaten by taking out all the Ls from their name and bio.

This has delighted most of their fans who commented on the post commemorating the day, some comments included:

“Same goes for the 49-game unbeaten run, the longest in top-flight English football history. Kings.”

“Should have tagged Liverpool”

“No L! I see what you did there admin… We’re massive! ”

Almost two decades after that title triumph, Liverpool almost won this season’s Premier League title without losing, but the Reds were stopped by a rampant Watford side and if the season is not completed they may not even win the league officially.