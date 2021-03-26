Arsenal makes top four of best English in the last decade, ahead of Tottenham

Arsenal has struggled to play in the Champions League over the last few seasons, but they have remained competitive by winning a few FA Cups in that time.

Unlike the Gunners, the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City have won trophies repeatedly in the last decade.

Those achievements have made them the top two Premier League Teams of the Decade.

This is according to The International Federation of Football History & Statistics via Sun Sports, who crunched the numbers for each team between 2011 and 2020.

They named Barcelona as the Team of the Decade in their overall ranking, but the Blues are the kings of England.

The last decade hasn’t been the best for Arsenal as they struggled to earn Champions League places or win the league under Arsene Wenger and subsequently, Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta.

Nevertheless, they were ranked 4th among the English teams, one place ahead of Tottenham who reached the final of the Champions League but has remained trophyless since 2008.

Even more impressively, Arsenal also ranked higher than Liverpool despite their recent achievements.

The Reds reached the final of the Champions League in 2018 and won it the next year, before ending a 30-year wait for a Premier League title last season.