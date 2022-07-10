Arsenal to make a shock move for Chelsea midfielder

We all know that right now Arsenal is desperate for a top class midfielder to supplement the duo of Granit Xhaka and the oft-injured Thomas Partey, especially with all the extra fixtures that come with qualifying for the Europa League.

The rumours about Youri Tielemans seem to have drifted away, but this morning there are reports saying that we could be in for another ex-Leicester midfielder in N’Golo Kante, who is entering the last year of his contract at Chelsea.

Many Arsenal fans have never forgiven Arsene Wenger for missing out on Kante when Leicester sold him to Chelsea, but then brought in Granit Xhaka for around the same price, but would Gooners still want the serial trophy winner now that he is 31 years old?

The Daily Star are reporting this morning:

Arsenal consider N’Golo Kante transfer and hope Chelsea will cash in on star midfielder

EXCLUSIVE: Kante has just 12 months left on his contract at Chelsea and Arsenal believe there might be an opportunity to prize him to the Emirates

There is no doubt that Kante is extremely talented, and would be a perfect fit for Mikel Arteta right now, but he could surely only be a stopgap signing until we could bring in a younger alternative.

But he would certainly bring a hell of a lot of experience with him and give us a cool head in the centre of the pitch, but can you see Arteta breaking his new transfer policy of only bringing in youngsters?

