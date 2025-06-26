Arsenal making irresistible assurances to Brazilian star to seal £70m transfer

Arsenal are set to reinforce their attacking options this summer, with a striker and a left winger both expected to arrive at the Emirates Stadium. While the race for a new centre-forward appears to be between Benjamin Šeško and Viktor Gyökeres, the winger situation is beginning to take shape.
After missing out on several high-profile targets, including Nico Williams, Arsenal are now focusing their efforts on signing Real Madrid’s Rodrygo. According to TBR Football, transfer insider Graeme Bailey has revealed a number of key developments that suggest the Brazilian could be edging closer to a switch to North London.
Bailey reports that substantial groundwork has already been done behind the scenes to facilitate the transfer. Although Rodrygo’s wage demands were initially viewed as a potential obstacle, this is no longer believed to be a concern.
Financial terms not a barrier for Arsenal
Bailey claims that Rodrygo is in line to become one of the highest earners at Arsenal, potentially joining the bracket of players close to £300,000 per week. This aligns with the club’s broader strategy of rewarding core talent, with several players also expected to renew on improved terms.
In terms of the transfer fee, Arsenal are reportedly comfortable with the £70 million valuation set by Real Madrid. While that figure may seem high to some, many within the game view it as a reasonable price for a 24-year-old who has already played at the highest level.
The Gunners’ offer goes beyond financial incentives. Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are said to have presented a clear project to Rodrygo, one that offers him a central role in the club’s ongoing title ambitions.
Rodrygo could find his natural role at the Emirates
One of the biggest attractions for the player is the promise of playing in his preferred position. While he has frequently been deployed on the right flank for Real Madrid, Rodrygo is widely understood to favour the left wing.
At Arsenal, he would be offered the chance to operate from the left, likely becoming the club’s first-choice winger in that position. The move would give him regular minutes in a role that better suits his skillset, while also allowing him to compete at the highest level domestically and in Europe.
For a player seeking a new chapter and the chance to lead from the front, the Emirates may well be the most compelling destination available.
What are your thoughts Gooners?
Daniel O
__________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
If that’s the case (him playing on the LW) are we going to see Martinelli in the middle, or will he be cover for both Saka and Rodrygo?
Sell him
“Arsenal making irresistible assurances to Brazilian star…” – will he resist them?
RAFAEL is a better option..
Dear all, after having shamefully spoiled unique chance to rule Nico (many should agree century talent similar to Ronaldinho),in my humble opinion anybody playing left wing and valued not more than $60-70mio is better than Martinelli. I like the guy,but his performance is pathetic,technicaly zero,his speed vanished. Conclusion: better pay more on CF than Rodrygo. Anybody agree?
If accepting such an offer ultimately results in displacing your national team mate would it be something a brazilian international would jump at? I don’t think so.
The South Americans usually (although not invariably) are known to be moved by christian faith leanings and not money alone. With the prospect of Martinelli being detrimented by Rodrygo’s arrival i would cast doubt that he will be our left-winger albeit i would love to see it happen. So IF IT HAPPENS It will be someone else to take up our LW – expect it.
Helloooo! Football is a game and the footballers are very well aware… no bad blood – it’s what it is – and Martinelli could be shipped despite what Berta said the other day.
Yes.
Actually, professional football is a business which happens to be a game as well, so players come and go as you say.
Rodrigo can score goals. He is much more clinical in scoring goals than the wingers we have right now. Hope he comes
A question is whether Arsenal can/would afford Rodrygo at a reported £70m + really big wages and a Sesko or Gyokeres also at around £70m + big wages?
With Zubimendi and other reported, smaller, signings (in money terms) that would mean an outlay of over £200m. There are players Arsenal are reported to want to offload, if possible, but their fees would be unlikely to raise anywhere near half of that.
Arsenal are in for a big summer if the major reports are right.
Striker – Gyokeres or Sesko
Winger – Madueke or Rodrygo
Midfield – Zubimendi and Norgaard
Defense – Mosquera
Goalkeeper – Kepa Arizzabalga
To make room the virtually unused Neto departs. In midfield, Jorginho is already gone, and Partey seems likely to follow. On the wing, it seems either Trossard or Martinelli (probably the latter) would need to move on, and at striker, it is conceivable that Arsenal would keep Gabriel Jesus and push Kai Havertz into an attacking midfielder/striker super-sub role. Deeper in the midfield, where does Mikel Merino play, with Zubimendi, Rice, and Odegaard the clear starters?
LW – Rodrygo, Trossard, Martinelli
CF – Gyokeres, Jesus
RW – Saka, Nwaneri
DM – Zubimendi, Norgaard
AM – Odegaard, Havertz
CM – Rice, Merino
In defense, Arsenal are either well-stocked, light, or bloated, depending on accounting.
Right back – White, Tomiyasu, Timber
Left Back – Zinchenko, Calafiori, Lewis-Skelly, Tierney
Center back – Magalhaes, Saliba, Kiwior
Arsenal also have on loan players Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson, Albert Sambi Lokonga, and Karl Hein potentially returning from la
Tomiyasu is essentially dead weight – constantly injured, he cannot be relied on, and his contract runs through June 2026.
Kieran Tierney will move on a free transfer.
Kiwior was rumored to be on his way out; he was a disaster at left back, but he played well when stepping in for Magalhaes. He would have value, 15-20 million, if he left.
Nuno Tavares will move to Lazio for 5 million
Zinchenko and Reiss Nelson may bring decent fees – 15-25 million each seems possible.
With a few strategic sales and the five players rumored to join, Arsenal may, finally, have the necessary quality and depth to win the league.