Arsenal making irresistible assurances to Brazilian star to seal £70m transfer

Arsenal are set to reinforce their attacking options this summer, with a striker and a left winger both expected to arrive at the Emirates Stadium. While the race for a new centre-forward appears to be between Benjamin Šeško and Viktor Gyökeres, the winger situation is beginning to take shape.

After missing out on several high-profile targets, including Nico Williams, Arsenal are now focusing their efforts on signing Real Madrid’s Rodrygo. According to TBR Football, transfer insider Graeme Bailey has revealed a number of key developments that suggest the Brazilian could be edging closer to a switch to North London.

Bailey reports that substantial groundwork has already been done behind the scenes to facilitate the transfer. Although Rodrygo’s wage demands were initially viewed as a potential obstacle, this is no longer believed to be a concern.

Financial terms not a barrier for Arsenal

Bailey claims that Rodrygo is in line to become one of the highest earners at Arsenal, potentially joining the bracket of players close to £300,000 per week. This aligns with the club’s broader strategy of rewarding core talent, with several players also expected to renew on improved terms.

In terms of the transfer fee, Arsenal are reportedly comfortable with the £70 million valuation set by Real Madrid. While that figure may seem high to some, many within the game view it as a reasonable price for a 24-year-old who has already played at the highest level.

The Gunners’ offer goes beyond financial incentives. Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta are said to have presented a clear project to Rodrygo, one that offers him a central role in the club’s ongoing title ambitions.

Rodrygo could find his natural role at the Emirates

One of the biggest attractions for the player is the promise of playing in his preferred position. While he has frequently been deployed on the right flank for Real Madrid, Rodrygo is widely understood to favour the left wing.

At Arsenal, he would be offered the chance to operate from the left, likely becoming the club’s first-choice winger in that position. The move would give him regular minutes in a role that better suits his skillset, while also allowing him to compete at the highest level domestically and in Europe.

For a player seeking a new chapter and the chance to lead from the front, the Emirates may well be the most compelling destination available.

