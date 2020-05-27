Why Arsenal are making Willian transfer a priority, with Tottenham also in the running

Arsenal are in the market for free transfers.

Arsenal are reportedly prioritising the transfer of Willian this summer due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

We already know we’re not one of the wealthiest clubs around, or at least in comparison to most of our big six rivals, and it looks like we’re going to struggle without the revenue from matchday tickets – a problem that could go on for some time.

According to the Telegraph, this has seen the club, along with rivals Tottenham, focus on trying to snap up Willian from Chelsea in a bid to save money on transfer fees.

Arsenal and Spurs will apparently both be focusing on free agents and swap deals, and Willian is one big name who looks set to become available on a Bosman as he nears the end of his contract with Chelsea.

The Brazil international probably wouldn’t be every Gooner’s first choice, but he has been a quality performer in the Premier League and should still have something to offer, even if only for a year or two.

Nicolas Pepe hasn’t hit the ground running at the Emirates Stadium, so Mikel Arteta could probably do with more options in that area of the pitch if we are to improve next season.