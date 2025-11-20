Arsenal man accused of ghosting when playing for his national team

Leandro Trossard continues to be regarded as one of Arsenal’s most important players, even with the arrival of new signings who have strengthened the squad further. The attacker has shown consistent development during his time at the club and remains determined to contribute as effectively as possible whenever he features. His commitment and performances have impressed Arsenal, which led to an improvement in the terms of his contract at the start of this season.

Trossard is also an established member of the Belgian national team, where he is one of the more experienced figures in the squad. His international pedigree has grown in recent years, yet his performances for Belgium have not always reached the same level of consistency seen in his club displays. This inconsistency has now resulted in criticism from sections of the Belgian media.

Pressure on Trossard During Recent International Matches

Belgium possess numerous high-calibre players, but the absence of Romelu Lukaku and Kevin de Bruyne during the November international break placed greater responsibility on others within the team. As one of the senior players from a top club, Trossard was expected to step forward and deliver influential performances across the fixtures.

However, he did not reach the impact anticipated of him. In contrast, Manchester City’s Jeremy Doku delivered standout displays, drawing attention to the differing levels of influence between the two attackers. This comparison added further scrutiny to Trossard’s performances, especially given the expectation that he would thrive when more established stars were unavailable.

Criticism From Belgium and Tactical Adjustments

According to Sport Witness, sections of the Belgian media have suggested that Trossard has a tendency to go missing when key players are absent. This observation has fuelled debate around his role within the national team and raised questions about whether he is being used in his most effective position.

Some parts of the report indicate that Trossard may be struggling with being moved away from the left wing to accommodate Doku. This positional adjustment has the potential to affect his influence on matches, as players sometimes require stability in their preferred areas to perform at their highest level. Regardless, the expectation remains that a player of his quality should still produce strong performances across various positions.

Trossard will now look to respond positively as he continues his season with Arsenal and prepares for future international commitments.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…