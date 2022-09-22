Arsenal man admits going on loan was the best decision for him

William Saliba is one of the stars of the current Arsenal team, and he seems like a new signing.

Although he has been on the books of the Gunners since 2019, it was his successful loan spell at Olympique Marseille last season that earned him a place in their current team.

The defender is now one of the first names on the team sheet at the Emirates, and he is also enjoying his life as a footballer.

Mikel Arteta was criticised for not starting him earlier in his career and allowing him to leave on loan.

But he could have struggled to play at the Emirates, and the loan experience has made him a better player.

He agrees, and spoke about his Arsenal career so far in a recent interview.

“I came back here to win so it’s nice to start the season well,” he told Canal +, relayed by Coeur Marseillais.

“We had a very good start to the season until the Manchester game, but we’re still top.

“From a personal point of view, it was better for me to go on loan to play, make mistakes, learn. I came back stronger and with new ambitions.

“These experiences have shown me that football is complicated, but that you should never give up and believe in yourself.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Some players move out on loan and lose their way, while others move out on loan and become better players.

Saliba has achieved progress in his career so far because of his mindset, and that will help him develop further at Arsenal.

