Arsenal man admits he didn’t play well for his country

Martin Odegaard missed Arsenal’s last match before the international window because he was injured.

However, the midfielder still travelled to the Norwegian camp for their matches against Slovenia and Serbia.

We expected him to just be in the group as a senior figure, but he recovered and started both losses for his nation.

After their 2-0 defeat against Serbia at home, he spoke about the game.

Considering he was just returning from injury, a reporter quizzed him if that was to blame for his poor showing, but the midfielder didn’t want to make excuses.

He said via Dagbladet:

“That’s not good to say. I haven’t practiced as much football as I usually do. But I don’t blame it. I could do better anyway.”

“In the same way as the team, I have not been at my best. It’s a bit disappointing.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Odegaard was just returning from an injury, and we didn’t expect him to be in his best form in those matches.

But the minutes he got from the game would prepare him to start our next match in good shape.

Playing in the Premier League is different, but the midfielder will train with the squad before the Tottenham game and he should be a lot sharper.