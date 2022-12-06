Arsenal man admits he was terrible as his country is dumped out of World Cup

Takehiro Tomiyasu was in terrible form as Croatia dumped his Japan national team out of the World Cup yesterday and he has admitted he could have done better.

Japan took the lead in the game and looked to be too much for the Croatians to contain, however, Tomi was struggling for much of the encounter with different defensive mistakes.

The Europeans eventually equalised and took the game to penalties via extra-time after both teams could not be separated.

The Croatian goalkeeper was the hero of the day as he made some key saves to help his side make the next round of the competition.

After the game, Tomiyasu said via The Daily Mail:

‘Of course, we are so disappointed with the result.

‘My performance was a disaster today so I am sorry for the team.

‘I just need to be much, much better to help the team. It was not enough and also for the team, we did not deserve to win.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tomi had a bad game, but he remains a player we can trust to deliver his best performance in any fixture.

The defender will return to the Emirates and prepare to help us when club football returns after Christmas.

Regardless of his performance at the World Cup, we expect him to be a key player for us on his return.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Saka discusses Jesus, Southgate, Mbappe et al ahead of the big game against France

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids