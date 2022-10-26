Arsenal man admits he will quit England to play for African nation

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has hinted he will dump England for the Nigerian national team if approached by the Africans.

Born in New York and raised in London, Balogun has a Nigerian heritage which qualifies him to play for their national team.

He is currently an England youth international, but breaking into the senior Three Lions team would be a challenging task.

Arsenal sent the highly-rated youngster on loan to Reims at the start of this season and he has been delivering goals for the Ligue 1 side.

He is developing well and could return to earn a first-team place at the Emirates next season.

Nigeria did not qualify for the World Cup, but they remain a powerhouse in African football and have lured some England youth internationals to represent them, including Ademola Lookman.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Balogun said: ‘I haven’t heard anything from Nigeria, but I’m open to anything because Nigeria is very close to my heart. My family’s from there. I always have love for Nigeria.’

Balogun will struggle to earn a regular place in the senior England national team, but if he chooses to represent Nigeria, he will be one of the starters.

They have some top attackers on their books now, but their team does not have the attacking options England possesses.

