Arsenal man admits to still struggling with Arteta’s tactics

Willian has admitted that he is still getting to grips with the tactics of Mikel Arteta which is different from what he has been used to before joining Arsenal.

The Brazilian only joined the Gunners on a free transfer in the summer as Arteta looked to add players with Premier League experience to his team.

He had spent the previous seven years at Stamford Bridge with Chelsea where he won the Premier League.

Willian made a fine start to his Arsenal career as he provided two assists in Arsenal’s Premier League opener against Fulham.

But he has struggled to make meaningful contribution since that time and he is still waiting for his first goal for the club.

He was speaking about his time with the club under Arteta so far and he said that it has been cool for him at the Emirates, but he had not worked with a manager like Arteta before now.

‘It’s been a cool, new experience. I hadn’t worked with a coach with that mindset,’ Willian told Globo Esporte.

‘The positional game doesn’t mean that you have no freedom on the pitch, you have the freedom to move, but many times you have to respect the position, what the coach asks, the instructions, understanding that it’ll be better for the team.

‘It may happen that you don’t touch the ball and get frustrated, but Mikel always says that, wait a minute, the ball will arrive. I’ve been learning a lot.’