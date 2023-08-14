Arsenal man among the players on Newcastle shortlist

Newcastle United’s interest in Kieran Tierney remains strong, and they might intensify their efforts to secure his signature now that he is not featuring in the Arsenal lineup.

Tierney’s position at the Emirates has notably weakened following the arrivals of players such as Oleksandr Zinchenko, Jurrien Timber, and Takehiro Tomiyasu. It has become apparent that his departure from the club is becoming more likely.

Arsenal’s stance is to facilitate Tierney’s permanent transfer, rejecting an initial loan proposal from Real Sociedad for his services.

While the Spanish team might revisit the possibility, Newcastle also displays genuine interest, spurred by Eddie Howe’s desire to bolster his defensive roster.

As reported by The Sun, Newcastle is considering the acquisition of either Tierney or Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella. Both defenders are currently out of favour at their respective clubs. Newcastle sees this as an opportunity to potentially secure at least one of them to bolster their squad for their return to the Champions League in the upcoming season.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney’s lack of chances is down to the quality of the players above him on the pecking order and he needs to do his best to find a new home.

The Scotsman deserves more game time and should find a new club before this transfer window closes, all things being equal.