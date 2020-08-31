Arsenal man backed to make a move up north and succeed

Rob Holding has been linked with a move to Newcastle United this summer and Danny Mills has backed the Englishman to shine for the North East side if he joins them.

Holding will become a victim of Arsenal’s recruitment drive this summer when Gabriel Magalhaes joins the club.

The Brazilian is reportedly close to completing his move to the Emirates and that will mean more competition for the likes of Holding.

The Englishman has been linked with a move away from Arsenal with The Athletic claiming that he will join Newcastle United on a season-long loan deal.

The Magpies want to strengthen their team, but Steve Bruce doesn’t have all the money in the world and he will look to take advantage of the loan market.

The same report claims that Leeds United was interested, but it seems that Newcastle will likely be his temporary home.

Mills was asked if he thought the former Bolton man will get on well with Steve Bruce’s tactics and he answered in the affirmative.

Asked by Football Insider whether Holding would fit into Bruce’s starting eleven, Mills said: “Yes, definitely. Newcastle we know last year had all sorts of issues with injuries.

“Strength in depth is a real problem for them.

“They need some solid players in there and that’s what Steve Bruce will have identified.

“They might not be the most exciting side on the planet but you’ve got to trust in Steve Bruce and he’ll know what that team needs.

“If you look at the players they’ve got and some of the flair players they’ve got, you need a solid base.

“He (Bruce) was a defender himself and an unbelievable defender and obviously worked under the greatest Premier League manager of all time so he’ll know what it takes.

“If you get that foundation right then you can build everything of the back of that.”