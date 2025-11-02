Arsenal man backs himself to shine up front if given the chance

While Mikel Merino has chipped in with important goals, he may not be the striker solution Arsenal can genuinely rely on, as was evident against Burnley.

At Turf Moor on Saturday, Viktor Gyökeres felt a niggle and had to be withdrawn at half-time, with Mikel Arteta unwilling to take any risks with his fitness. With no like-for-like replacement available, as Kai Havertz is still out injured for now, it was Merino who stepped in to fill the gap.

Merino not the ideal striker option

While the Spaniard has a knack for finding the net, he does not operate like a natural No.9. With him leading the line, Arsenal struggled to break through Burnley’s defensive block, a task Gyökeres had been managing well by pinning the centre-backs and stretching the backline vertically.

It is often overlooked, but few forwards pin defenders and open up space for others quite like the Swede. His presence gives Arsenal a directness that makes the attack more unpredictable.

So, if Merino is not the answer when Gyökeres, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are all unavailable, who is?

Rice as the striker

Declan Rice has hinted he could thrive in that role.

As quoted by TBR Football after the Burnley match, Arsenal’s record signing said:

“It’s important we keep scoring goals. Two goals are perfect for us. If you look at the goal as a whole, we’re defending a long throw from our own half. Big Gabi wins the ball, and I keep running with the ball. I was like a traditional number nine!”

While there are other attacking options Arteta could turn to, such as Eberechi Eze or Leandro Trossard, the idea of Rice stepping into that role is genuinely intriguing, don’t you think? Everything the Englishman does, he does with precise perfection, so it would not be too far-fetched to imagine him thriving as a false nine.

With Rice occupying that advanced role, Merino could return to his more natural position as a left-sided central midfielder, where his late runs into the box could continue to make him a scoring threat without compromising the team’s balance.

What do you think, Gooners? Could Rice really shine up front for Arsenal if given the chance?

