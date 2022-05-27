Arsenal man causing a transfer tug-of-war among Championship clubs

Daniel Ballard has become one of Arsenal’s finest academy graduates after impressing in several loan spells away from the club.

Since 2019, he has played for Swindon Town, Blackpool and Millwall on loan from the Emirates.

He played 31 league matches for the latter in the just-concluded campaign and he was in impressive form for much of the season.

His performances attracted the attention of several clubs in England’s second-tier and Standard Sports reports that he would likely be sold to one of them this summer.

The report says Burnley, Cardiff, Sheffield United and Stoke have all scouted him and Millwall is also looking to re-sign him on a permanent transfer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Although we pride ourselves on giving first-team chances to players, Ballard is probably one of the few who need to build a career for themselves at another club.

He might become a Premier League player someday, but he is not good enough to play for us in the competition now.

Hopefully, the club will allow him to pick one of his suitors and leave the Emirates permanently so that he can start building a senior career for himself.

