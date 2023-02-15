Manchester City earn hard-fought victory to snatch top spot from Arsenal

Manchester City have returned to the top of the Premier League after earning an impressive victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.
The away side named a very attacking line-up, with a back three of Ake, Ruben Dias and Kyle Walker, and it was quickly shown on the pitch that Bernardo Silva had been tasked with the makeshift left wing-back role, with him quickly put to work at trying to stop Bukayo Saka. The Portuguese could easily have been booked for his second strong tackle on our young Englishman inside 15 minutes, but our main man appeared unphased by the early battle.
After dominating much of the possession early on, we looked to be turning the screw after the initial 15 minutes, and when Oleksandr Zinchenko teed up Eddie Nketiah for the header from close range there was huge excitement, only for his glancing effort to slide wide of the post.
We was almost immediately punished for that mistake at the other end, when Takehiro Tomiyasu was put under pressure before misplacing a backpass, with Kevin De Bruyne latching onto the error to lob the incoming Aaron Ramsdale from outside the box, breaking the deadlock in style.
We clearly weren’t phased by falling behind, as we swiftly put the pressure back on our rivals. Both Kyle Walker and Ederson picking up yellow cards in frustration, before Eddie Nketiah forced a penalty from the goalkeeper. Bukayo Saka made no mistake from the spot, refusing to be distracted by the Brazilian’s mind games between the sticks to make sure we went into the break level.
We breathed a huge sigh of relief early into the new half, when Erling Haaland was spotted as offside by VAR after the referee had decided to penalise Gabriel Magalhaes challenge on the Norwegian in the box, while the Brazilian defender had his yellow card taken away after the decision also.
A thoroughly exciting viewing followed, with both defences being put to work, but despite our efforts, it was Jack Grealish who was next to get his name on the scoresheet. Wish just 15 minutes left on the clock to get back into it this time, the boss moved to swiftly make changes, but not before long, Erling Haaland had made it 3-1, all-but ending our reign at the head of the table.
This was certainly a great game for the neutrals, and there is definitely more positives for us to take out of this game than we have seen in previous fixtures, but the result means that we no longer hold an advantage in the table, and now have to find a way to get back winning and put pressure on the Citizens who have just leapfrogged us.
Will the boss be able to quickly guide us back to winning ways before our title hopes fizzle quickly away?
Patrick
Man City’s attack were simply much sharper, more cohesive and more clinical than ours. De Bruyne was my MOTM. The man was simply much better than other playmakers in the game
Nketiah should work on his header and White had better start at Villa Park. Arteta has surely learned from Man City’s game against Aston Villa and tonight’s game
We can still win EPL without beating Man City, as long as we fix our attack
that’s wishful thinking at best, we are not winning anything this season again, it’s over. the earlier you realize it you will be at peace
Any top four finish will be an improvement to me, but winning EPL is still mathematically possible
Mirrors my own thoughts GAI. Would add why did GM stay on for 70 mins – as he did for a spell last season he’s lost all confidence and adds nothing. He needs time out. Arteta needs to rethink about selections as I’m not sure he is tactically astute during games.
I also think Martinelli needs some time on the bench
We need striker like Toney in the team who can give us much more other options..
We would won all the physical battles aginst City defenders..
He would buried that cross from Zinchenko..
It’s too late to sign a new CF, so Arteta should find other method to score. Guardiola has been showing him how to do it in Man City’s last two games
@Gai, GMatinelli has suffer dip inform Trosard was much better few minutes he played.. Tomiyasu tried with lots of headers but offers little going forward. It’s time Thieney plays in certain game bcos is overlap and crosses better than Zichenko. This is time for Arteta to show if he is a tactical genius.. PePG didn’t take Arsenal for granted but twisted his formation. Arsenal also need an imposing CF in the summer. Halaand height and physically like Osimehen was huge for MCity.
I agree that Trossard should start ahead of Martinelli, but I’d prefer to keep Zinchenko as the inverted LB. Tierney’s long crosses will be wasted because we have no aerially-dominant CF to receive those passes in the air
Guardiola showed how to use his inverted LB as a surprise element. Zinchenko could be that weapon for Arsenal, by popping out from deep midfield area unmarked
I also agree with the imposing CF. Osimhen could be an excellent addition, but we might have to sell Nketiah or Balogun first to fund the deal
Unlucky in the first half had the better chances. Poor mistakes once again cost us dearly. Squad management needs addressed as we constantly play the same players over and over. Changes should’ve been made for the Brentford game at least give us a bit of freshness for both games. Subs always left far too late. Trossard should’ve started let alone come on earlier than he did. Haaland very lucky with that elbow now if that was Xhaka or Gabriel himself it would’ve been a different story. Bring back Jesus. We go again against Villa
Very very disappointed with the tactics tonight at 1-1 we were playing with the ball at the back like we were 3-0 up
Arteta have one plan if it fails he has no plan B and yes people will say they hear that all the time but it is simply the truth
Alot of the starting eleven is tired
Ramsdale, Xhaka, Saka, Martinelli needs a break
Zinscenko wants to do too much which is a pity when he keeps it simple he is very effective in that role
I hope we can pick ourselves up from this very demoralizing loss
Yup Palmer – very bad day for Arteta. Would add he didnt readjust and tell them to play long balls out when they pressed and our defence was a panicking mess.
After Jan transfer window,it was obvious what was gonna happen. I appreciate everyone’s attempts to be optimistic the last few weeks, but let’s be brutally honest and admit City we’re always gonna catch us with Jorginho being the height of our ambitions in Jan. And Eddie’s hot streak officially over. If arteta wants to make a killer side, he needs to be even more brutal in his choices. UCL spot still a good season tho guys, will be bittersweet
True, it seems like a carbon copy of Wengers 13/14 January window when we were leading and he brought injured Källström
Agree RSH – a wake up call tonight, sober reality setting in. We punched above our weight early season- it wasn’t even that Man C were great, more that we weren’t good enough, and tonight Arteta was tactically naiive in so many departments. We need quality reinforcements in the summer – will the Kronkes pay? I want to stay positive, especially after that first half, but second half we fell apart.
Shows we need a striker!
Arsenal are too predictable.Pass and pasz like Wenger.Ramsdale has suddenly become hesitant.Gabriel has gone of the boil.
The defen ce has suddenly gone awol.
A lot to play for .Out young gunners looked jaded.Hopefully when Jesus comes back it could rejuvinated the side.
And lets not forget the absence of Partley.
He was the Veira clone
No we need Jesus back GB! But it will be interesting what those who support Nketiah through thick and thin just because he’s an academy player say about this “natural finisher”‘s finishing lately!
Nketiah is a 1 trick pony, a poacher. Great when he scores, but otherwise offers little and almost like playing with 10 men.
Jesus can dribble defenders, interchange along the wings, play false 9, even drop back and help midfield in buildup.
He got double teamed often, freeing up Martinelli and Saka. Opponents don’t fear Nketiah, and have figured they can blank us when they press hard on our wingers.
Have to upgrade on Nketiah this Summer. Didn’t work fighting for 4th, won’t work now either.
I had very few hopes for Nketiah but then had to eat my words because he was scoring. I’m in limbo now
A bit too harsh on Nketiah IMO! It’s no secret the player is weak in the air, but we made to effort to sign a target striker. Arteta and Edu should carry the can for this failure.
I think that’s it for title talk. Losing 8 points in 3 matches straight pretty much means we’re on a steady downwsrd spiral which I can’t see us coming out of while City is gaining momentum. Shame..
1 point from 9 isn’t the way to win the league, very disappointing result and 2nd half performance and maybe now is the time to rethink our ambition for the season and definitely put the euro league as a priority now but only my thoughts as I think ee will fall short in the Premier league
I think we will finish 3rd,I don’t know want went wrong with our defence,relying on Nketiah while city has Halaand no chance
Before their second goal and after Nketiah’s yellow card, I’d hoped that Trossard could have been brought on to replace Nketiah with Martinelli moved into the middle.
Me too that’s what I wanted to see but we wait until they score to make the sammmmmeeeee change again
Maybe easy in hindsight but really poor from Arteta – Martinelli starting, does nothing but stays on for 70 mins? Tomi totally destroys our right side attack even forgetting the mistake, but White gets 10 mins? No instruction to play longer ball out when our defence is panicking on the ball? All Arteta. Other comments – really really poor game by Ode, Jorginho is no Partey, Nketiah is a “natural finisher” – really? Plenty to still play for and excellent first half, but Arteta’s team selection and ingame management in the second half needs an inquisition.
Ben White will not improve anything attack wise. Only the geniuses in charge will be able to explain why so much energy was expended on recruiting another centre half when what is clearly missing is an attacking wing back. Our options going forward are limited and all the other teams realise this now.
Hiya Joe. Firstly January is a tough time to buy and we don’t have the cash to burn of some teams. But having said that Arteta seems to work on a long term favourites list and is incapable of adapting to short term needs. He liked Kiwior long term so bought him, when the cash should have gone towards other positions. I like Ben White and he IS a better attacking option than Tomi – I’m surprised that you don’t see that, but it’s not his natural position, so we don’t have a Roberto Carlos here. His job is to support Saka, create enough overlaps to put doubt into the fullbacks’ minds, which he does and Tomi doesn’t.
remember last year when we failed to get top 4 because we let Eddie lead the line. Let’s do that again
Still all to play for. We would all have bitten your hand off if we had been offered equal points and a game in hand in mid Feb.
Now we need to forget what has happened in the last few game and start another run of wins.
City now have to play in the CL and we are still in the hunt. Chins up, no negativity and keep our belief.
We were not outplayed tonight; just two silly defensive errors and two bad missed headers from Eddie.
On another night we could well have won this game.
I some respects I agree but those 2 silly mistakes and lack of bite in attack are part of the 90 minutes. City finished off our mistakes and we couldn’t make our chances count. They were better but we still have plenty to fight for.
👌 Precisely
Next game our back line should be Tomiyasu Saliba Kiwior Tierney.
Next two games will define the season. Leicester are playing so well and Aston Villa have the players to potentially punish a demoralised Arsenal. Still for the next few weeks let’s think of 89-90 when all looked lost but we took the title at their home fortress.
So we are back to old Arsenal again, I see Gary Nevill’s prediction coming true. Nkettiah gives us nothing no link up play, no physicality and no pace to go past defenders. He is at best a bench super sub type player. Only player we have who wants to make runs past defender is Martinelli and we never play over the top balls or through balls even when there is chance. Alright we can not get Mbappe n Halland but could have at least targeted Rashford type player who pace can cause havoc. Also Ten Hag is better than Arteta he won against Pep in his first season and look what he is doing with united. Arteta keeps playing same football against city with same result. We should have setup to not loose the match instead we tried to over pass a team who has more quality then us look what happened… Surprise
Individual costly errors have crippled us once again. Back to basics. Much positives to take but overall disappointed for the result. We got to start winning and go for a good streak of results.
It’s part a mentality thing we have to overcome. A bad blip of games, screws tighten, and we just can’t respond positively.
Young team, and at times it shows. We didn’t have anyone to step up and grab the game by the scruff.
Heavily dislike City, but they produced when they had to, while we simply couldn’t.
Season is not over, but City has the mental edge over us now, no denying that.
Arteta and the boys have to dust off and turn things around quickly. 3 points is a must, can’t afford to fall short in our next run of games.
I don’t know how you can be so pragmatic after that second half, Durand – I’m still spitting feathers! A few poor individual performances, silly mistakes (getting fed up with the excuse that they are “young, inexperienced players”!), and IMO the inability of Arteta to change things when change is needed. Not least why the heck he allowed us to keep trying to pass the ball out when our defence was a collective nervous wreck? It’s not like he doesn’t communicate with his team ingame!
Joghinho didn’t put a foot wrong all game.
Overall we didn’t do too badly …
Gabriel and Saliba were not too assured at that back..
I’m so not happy but we can still win the league .
If we can put 3 straight wins together things will change .we just need to stop this slide …
So players making mistakes is Arteta’s fault? Really!
No but not instructing Ramsdale et al to play the ball long and abandon trying to play out when we were panicking on the ball is absolutely Arteta’s fault, GB! I thought Rule Number 1 is if something clearly isn’t working then stop doing it?
So if Ramsdale, Xhaka, Saka, and Martinelli needs a break, who and who are going to replace them?
It was an obvious game that we can not beat city. Next 2 games are even harder, Aston villa and Leicester city. Finishing 5th is what am sensing right now. But anyway well done Danne smith for writing nothing but the truth
It would take a crazy meltdown for us to finish 5th. Not even fourth, the worst we’ll do is 3rd which in itself is disappointing seeing how we gifted city two very stupid goals.
The boys gave their all. There come a time when we can all agree that we are not at City level yet. Though I still think we don’t uave to be better than them to edge them to the league. That being said, I must express my frustration with our management. We can all say we we are not as rich as City but how did we utilise the funds. The fans have been clamouring for a quality midfider for over 3 windows and we still fail to adequately address it. We bought Vieira for 33mil, Marquinhos 6m, Jorginho 10m. This could have got us a quality midfielder that can slot in for Partey or Xhaka without obvious drop in quality. We have to be smart with our business.
That game wasn’t a nail biter. City were by far superior to us save for the fortunate penalty. Arteta failed to manage the game at a crucial stage just before the Grealish goal. We needed a sub or two and a shift in tactics. Poor performance again. I’m seeing the old Arsenal creep in these last 3 games
First half – even IMO ,soft pen without a doubt for me .
Second half – men against boys .
Ederson the best goalkeeper in prem history .
KDB the best player in the prem in the last 10 years .
PEP the best manager in living history .
Always going to be hard getting anything from the game with that against us .
Better team won ,onto the next
Always tough without your main striker and arguably the best central midfielder in the league.
Our defeat to City is more a hoodoo than anything else. They simply always beat us.
Never thought we would win the league, or even challenge for it, so I am still grateful for where we are.
Not quite sure what Trossard has to do to get a start though.
Some teams struggling against the drop would have parked the bus.
MA could have done so but itz not in his dna.
I think Gabriel has become a liability .
The penalty would have been given if not for var fiasco.
Next stop AV.Martinez would be fired up.
This is the blip .Hopefully MA can get the gunners firng again
We could clearly see the defensive mistakes that caused us the last two goals before they actually happened !
Why keep doing the short passes when that tactics is clearly not working ?
Anyways, lets stay positive, we can still win the league!
MA won FA cup Parking the bus
Better team won so we go again.
All the ridiculously optimistic posts before the game that we will win 3 or 4 nil? Think before you post!
You cannot legislate for the errors made by Tomi and Gabriel in conceding the first two goals, indeed the back four were all guilty of shoddy work during the match.There comes a time when defenders have to be reminded of their primary responsibilities , and refrain from overplaying the ball in dangerous situations.I thought our midfielders did well in the absence of Partey and the front three gave their all but we’re unable to convert the half chances which came their way.Let’s hope the players do not suffer a loss of confidence as they really must stop the rot by beating Villa.
Congrats to man city for winning the league don’t have enough strength in depth to cope we have run our race will prob be beat by villa on Sat as well!
I honestly felt we could have won, we had the team to win, but Arteta didn’t use them. We literally gave them two goals, by passing to them in our half. Not having a go at Eddie, but I think he does better as an impact player. Play Trossard as the main striker.
Aren’t we also over rating City here with these “we are not yet worthy” excuses? Last I heard they have been beaten four times in the league so this loss wasn’t against some invincible force. Today Arsenal were lacking attacking options and were not up for it mentally and tactically. As usual our team is two just two players away from being a champion one. End of story.
And could those two players be Jesus and Partey Joe. S?
Two of our best players out, one who would have run their defence ragged AND given Martinelli the support that he had when he played.
The other one would have shorn up the midfield and linked up with Xhaka to dominate city’s midfield.
Let’s also not forget ESR, who I believe is a better player than Vieria will ever be.
City fielded their best players, we couldn’t.
Well done VAR for not interfering with the penalty decision.
Will city be punished for surrounding the referee for, what two or three minutes, before the penalty could be taken?
Finally, did anyone notice Pep’s antics on the sideline and how many times he came out of the technical area?
Over 90 minutes, the better team won, but we were not disgraced in any way.
By the way, city have also lost four games, we have lost three and the crowd was awesome once again!!!
I’ll take those two plus ESR when fit any day of the week but I also believe we need another midfielder / striker plus a wingback who can run, overlap cross and causes errors in the opposition penalty area
Agree again Joe – Man City are not the team they were its more we shot orselves in the foot. We only had Saka tonight as an attacking force, Arteta’s worst night in a long while. While I disgree that a RWB is one of the 2 (!!!) yes we need 2 or 3 top quality (real not potential like Marquinhos or Vieira) players or it’s “same old” next season.
Tierny has to start at LB next game. I love Zinchenko, but he isn’t a fullback. Rather have him in midfield with Partey with Tierny covering LB. Would also allow Gabby some cover going forward. Although Trossard should probably be given a chance to start next match.
I was part of the optimistic ones
But immediately I saw “No Partey”
I knew we’ll be shipping in a couple of goals
Jorginho is more like a Xhaka replacement, NOT Partey’s
Defence will keep looking troubled against teams that can put us under pressure without Partey
I’m not confident at-all without him – nobody in the team can do what he does