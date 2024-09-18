Arsenal & Man City Women are in UWCL action tonight, before h2h clash in WSL Opener!

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Khadija Shaw of Manchester City breaks away from Lotte Wubben-Moy of Arsenal during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Semi Final match between Arsenal and Manchester City at Meadow Park on February 08, 2023 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Today is Matchday for Arsenal Women and Manchester City Women, as they are both set to compete with other European clubs in the 1st leg of the UEFA Women’s Champion’s League Round 2 qualifier.

Arsenal Women are in Sweden tonight and are set to face BK Hacken. Kick-off: 6PM UK. You can watch the action live on Arsenal.com. It will be great to see our Gunners in action before the WSL opener on Sunday against Manchester City Women!

Also in UWCL action today is Manchester City v Paris FC! Kick-off: 5.45PM UK. You should be able to catch the match, if interested, on DAZN. It will be good to see Miedema in action (as I know all us Gooners can’t help but love her and wish all the best to her!) and to see what form the Cityzens are in ahead of our WSL clash on the opening day of the season.

Arsenal Women will then go head-to-head with Manchester City on Sunday 22nd September, kick-off: 12:30PM UK, at Emirates Stadium. This is the opening day of the Barclays Women’s Super League and this is the biggest WSL clash of the day!

A win for our Gunners tonight will stand us in great stead, and fill us with power, ahead of our WSL opener.. What’re your thoughts Gooners?

COYGW!

Michelle M

