Arsenal man close to finalising switch to La Liga

Sun Sports claims that Lucas Torreira is very close to finalising his exit from Arsenal to Atletico Madrid this summer.

The Uruguayan midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at the Emirates over the past two seasons and Mikel Arteta appears happy to let him leave.

Torreira has been a subject of interest from several teams in this transfer window including Fiorentina and Torino.

He was set to move to the latter, but Atletico Madrid showed interest in him and he looks set to move to the Spanish capital now.

The report claims that his agent is already in Spain trying to iron out the details of his move to the Spanish side.

It also claims that the Spaniards want to land him on-loan for this season with the option of making the transfer permanent after the 2020/21 season.

Arsenal wants to cash in on him this summer and their preference is to sell him permanently or get a loan deal with an obligation to buy.

They hope to make £22m from his sale, the money will be used to fund their moves for either Thomas Partey or Houssem Aouar.

Arteta has seen his team impress at the start of this season and the Spaniard will hope that he can get at least one of his midfield targets before the transfer window shuts.