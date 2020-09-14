Arsenal man close to making return to his old stomping ground

Calciomercato claims that Arsenal and Torino have reached an agreement over the transfer of Lucas Torreira.
The midfielder has been at the Emirates since 2018 when he moved to the Emirates from Sampdoria.
He had been a key member of the team in the 2018/19 season, but he didn’t enjoy much patronage in the next campaign.
He also doesn’t seem to be the kind of midfielder that Mikel Arteta likes and the Spaniard will not stand in his way if a team comes for him.
Torreira has also not been happy with no longer being one of the first names of the team sheet at the Emirates and he is open to a return to the Serie A.
Torino had been rivalled by Fiorentina for his signature, but it seems that they have won the race.
The report claims that Arsenal and the Italian club have reached an agreement over his transfer and that it is just a few details that remain to be ironed out.
It claims that Arsenal has agreed to allow him to join them on loan with an obligation to pay a permanent transfer fee at the end of the season.
The details of the loan deal weren’t spelt out, but as the Gunners look to make more signings, it might involve a loan fee.
Watching Arteta and Edu having to duck and dive to get money to buy players makes me feel sick. Krankie has put sweet FA into our transfer kitty, yet he is a spending billions on the LA Rams. From our perspective he is a business lowlife who gives Arsenal supporters nothing. Remember if we don’t get Aouar or Partey we will finish 6th at best. Kroenke from Arsenal’s perspective has ruined our club. He is a snake.
Sean Williams, Am sorry but do you expect the owner to buy players with his personal money? The man has spent over 100million on transfer in 2 seasons, Arsenal are in this position not because the owner refused to spend we are in this position because of mismanagement sir. Apart from Iwobi, how many players have we sold for 40million, a big club like arsenal should be selling players for 50million. Stop blaming the owner blame the people that were in charge of our transfer in the past, edu and Arteta are really trying to sort things out and the only thing we can do now is to support them.
I don’t think the sells are just about raising money for in-bound transfers but also to free up wages. Even if the owner were to provide funds for buys, doesn’t make financial sense to have such bloated wage bill.
@Sean Williams
First Arsenal is being run as a self-sufficient club. I know a lot of people would like an Abramovic to poor money over Arsenal. I personally prefer the self-sufficient model.
Secondly Kroenkes company recently restructured Arsenals stadium loan. That move released around 36 M that had to be kept as a security for the old loan.
So, to say he gives nothing is just stating what the club openly states is how things should be.
Rich owners being allowed to invest personal money to clubs is an unfair advantage since very few clubs have owners that can do that. And you should not be allowed to buy success in my opinion.
I agree with your comment, but I would add this; we are so close to having a complete team to actually challenge for a title. I feel that we are honestly 2 players away from this; Partey and Aouar. If Kronke would sanction their transfer, not only would we be competing with the top four teams, but he would not have to make any further significant investment in players for 2 maybe even 3 years.
Gabriel, Saliba, and Holding are talented CB’s, Tierney and Bellerin (AMN also) at RB, Leno in goal, and adding Partey and Aouar in midfield, and we still have young attackers with Pepe, Saka, Martinelli, ESR coming up and Nelson if he gets his head right.
Complete the build now, and avoid significant investment in the near future and allow these players time to gel and form some chemistry.
Because of FFP and other rules regarding the control of wage increases it makes it difficult for an owner to invest personal money. Do not tell me that FFP is no longer applicable or if Man City can do why can’t we. They got away with on a point of law but believe me when I say that FFP is still there. In my opinion, because of the effects Covid is having on football clubs in Europe and beyond, FFP is more likely to be reinforced. making it less likely that any owner can invest. I agree with Lenohappy that its been very poor financial management. Kroenke may not be the best owner, but he does not interfere with the day to day running of the club and therefore its the management that must be responsible for whatever failing the fans think the club makes.