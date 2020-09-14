Arsenal man close to making return to his old stomping ground

Calciomercato claims that Arsenal and Torino have reached an agreement over the transfer of Lucas Torreira.

The midfielder has been at the Emirates since 2018 when he moved to the Emirates from Sampdoria.

He had been a key member of the team in the 2018/19 season, but he didn’t enjoy much patronage in the next campaign.

He also doesn’t seem to be the kind of midfielder that Mikel Arteta likes and the Spaniard will not stand in his way if a team comes for him.

Torreira has also not been happy with no longer being one of the first names of the team sheet at the Emirates and he is open to a return to the Serie A.

Torino had been rivalled by Fiorentina for his signature, but it seems that they have won the race.

The report claims that Arsenal and the Italian club have reached an agreement over his transfer and that it is just a few details that remain to be ironed out.

It claims that Arsenal has agreed to allow him to join them on loan with an obligation to pay a permanent transfer fee at the end of the season.

The details of the loan deal weren’t spelt out, but as the Gunners look to make more signings, it might involve a loan fee.