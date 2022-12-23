Arsenal man closes in on new deal after snubbing Barcelona

Gabriel Martinelli is set to stay at Arsenal despite interest from Barcelona as he now closes in on a new long-term deal at the club.

The Brazilian has become one of the first names on the Arsenal teamsheet this campaign, and his contribution has placed them at the top of the league table.

Arsenal has been in talks with him over a contract extension as they want to keep him with them for the long term, but the talks have dragged on for too long.

It gave room for other clubs to circle, and reports claimed Barcelona was interested in a move for him, which made some Gooners panic.

However, a report on the Brazilian website Lance has now revealed the attacker is staying put at Arsenal, and he will sign a new deal until 2027.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Martinelli has been in superb form for Arsenal this season, and it is expected that clubs will be interested in a move for him.

However, he always said he would stay and knows he has a better chance of becoming a hero if he remains with us at the Emirates.

Fans would be delighted to hear that he is staying put, and we expect his performances to improve as he develops further.