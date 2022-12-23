Arsenal man closes in on new deal after snubbing Barcelona

Gabriel Martinelli is set to stay at Arsenal despite interest from Barcelona as he now closes in on a new long-term deal at the club.
The Brazilian has become one of the first names on the Arsenal teamsheet this campaign, and his contribution has placed them at the top of the league table.
Arsenal has been in talks with him over a contract extension as they want to keep him with them for the long term, but the talks have dragged on for too long.
It gave room for other clubs to circle, and reports claimed Barcelona was interested in a move for him, which made some Gooners panic.
However, a report on the Brazilian website Lance has now revealed the attacker is staying put at Arsenal, and he will sign a new deal until 2027.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Martinelli has been in superb form for Arsenal this season, and it is expected that clubs will be interested in a move for him.
However, he always said he would stay and knows he has a better chance of becoming a hero if he remains with us at the Emirates.
Fans would be delighted to hear that he is staying put, and we expect his performances to improve as he develops further.
Awesome news, hope the club keeps a pen at hand in the future
Great news if true
Arsenals star player in my eyes .
This is all gossip and wishful thinking.
These young players have been living under so much oppression under the authoritarian dictatorship of Arteta The Dictator.
There is no way a single one of them would choose to stay under such conditions. The only way any of them could stay is only if they are being held captive by supreme leader Arteta and his PR machine In, Around or outside Arsenal.
I don’t believe all the: “Players wanting to sign contracts at Arsenal” conspiracies.
So sad but true..
😔
TALK ABOUT TONGUE IN CHEEK!
SOME NAIVE FANS WILL TAKE YOUR POST SERIOUSLY, EVEN SO.
Caps lock stuck again jonny boy ,maybe it’s time to invest in a new keyboard .
It obviously upsets you Kitty cat! Good!
Hilarious 🙄
Rumours after Rumours after Rumours. He is still searching for a pen, Saka has brought a box at the Emirates, means F ALL. Saliba likes London.
I want the 3 of them to sign on, and pray they do, But I feel they will wait to see what happens this season. Not so much the Title, that’s the dream, but the Top 4. Yes we “should” walk it now, But who knows?